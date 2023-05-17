Reward offered for info in Lujan Street shooting

Police released these images as they search for answers after a 69-year-old man was shot on the 500 block of Lujan Street on May 9, 2023.

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces-Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information after a shooting on May 9 injured a 69-year-old man.

According to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department, Crime Stoppers will offer $1,000 for information that helps police identify the people involved in the shooting.

In previous releases, police said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Lujan Street. They located the 69-year-old man in a car and said he’d been shot at least once. First responders then transported the man to a hospital in El Paso.

After the shooting, police released information about a vehicle and bicyclist they said may have been involved.

“Investigators hope to identify and talk to the driver of the vehicle and the bicyclist in hopes of gaining information on the identity of the suspect or suspects in this case,” the release said.

Crime Stoppers allows tips to be provided anonymously. Police asked anyone with information help identify the suspect by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

