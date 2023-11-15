Reward offered for man suspected of kidnapping, auto theft

SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man facing kidnapping and auto theft charges, according to the San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

David Edward Wallace, 30, is wanted for an outstanding felony warrant regarding the aforementioned charges, the volunteer organization said in a news release Tuesday.

Officials describe Wallace as 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to spend time in the Bonita, Spring Valley and Imperial Beach area.

Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts are advised to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

