UPDATE: Reward offered in murder investigation in Laurel County

Oct. 4—MONDAY, Oct. 4 —

Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of Bryan McCarty, 62, of London.

McCarty was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in his home off Maple Grove Road on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Anyone with any information on this case can contact lead Sheriff's investigator Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed or Lt. Chris Edwards at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or by personal messaging the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or email to gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. — Original story — LAUREL COUNTY — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a murder investigation is being conducted, after police discovered the body of a deceased male on Saturday.

According to a released from the sheriff's office, the body was discovered at 10:56 a.m. Saturday when Deputy Jamie Etherton was dispatched to conduct a welfare check on Bryan McCarty after a business associate noted he missed a business meeting earlier.

"When Deputy Etherton arrived at the scene at a residence off Maple Grove Road approximately 5 miles west of London and entry was made to the residence, Bryan McCarty age 62 of Maple Grove Rd., London was found deceased inside the residence," reads a press release from the sheriff's office.

The press release goes on to say that an autopsy had been performed and that it was found the victim had been shot multiple times.

The sheriff's department says an investigation is currently being conducted by Detective Taylor McDaniel and Lieut. Chris Edwards.

Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff's office were: Laurel Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Allen Turner, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Hunter Disney. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's office.