Reward offered in murder of Jerry Wayne Davis Jr.

Jerry Wayne Davis Jr.

Jerry Wayne Davis Jr. was found dead in a wooded area off Brooke Avenue in Gadsden almost five years ago. A $5,000 reward has been offered for whomever provides information leading to an arrest in connection with this death.

The homicide occurred Jan. 26, 2016, in the 3300 block of Brooke Avenue.

Davis, 52, was found by someone riding a trail in his truck in the area.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering the $5,000 reward, and asks anyone with information about Davis' murder to contact Gadsden police or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Callers need to receive a Tip ID and password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. The caller's identity will be kept confidential.

Davis' murder is the latest Gadsden case for which reward money has been offered since the Gadsden Police Department became involved with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

