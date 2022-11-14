Reward offered in North Lubbock homicide

Jacksonville police lights

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the death Friday of a 66-year-old man found dead in his home in North Lubbock.

Lubbock police officials said the death of Ramon Flores is being investigated as a homicide by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. However, officials believe there is no apparent risk to the general public.

No arrests have been made in the case, which began after officers responding to a call about a dead body found Flores dead in his home in 5400 block of Interstate 27, according to a news release.

The release did not disclose what injuries led to Flores' death.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

