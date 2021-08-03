Reward offered in search for Texas man accused of stealing shotgun, killing 2 horses

A $1,000 reward is now being offered in the search for an "armed and dangerous" man in Texas accused of shooting and killing two horses during a burglary at a rural residence.

Trenton Ray Wilson has been identified by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) as the suspect being sought following the July 22 incident in Wilbarger County.

"We are so grateful to the many people who reached out over the last several days after this story made national news," TSCRA Special Ranger Jay Foster said in a statement. "And we hope now that we know more, we’ll be able to catch him soon."

TEXAS MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING SHOTGUN, KILLING 2 HORSES, INVESTIGATORS SAY

The TSCRA reported last week that Wilson had taken a "shotgun from a property just north of Vernon near the Pease River."

"He then went around the 20-acre property, shooting many times," the TSCRA said in a statement. "Evidence suggests the man shot at multiple cattle and dogs and two horses were shot multiple times. One horse died from its injuries and the other had to be euthanized."

At the time, Foster described Wilson as a white male around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a scruffy beard and multiple tattoos, including a round one on the left side of his chest.

"The subject was loitering around businesses in Vernon asking for whiskey, money and cigarettes," according to the TSCRA. "Witnesses reported the person of interest made statements he was going to try and get a ride at a truck stop back to the Amarillo area."

Family members later told the TSCRA that Wilson is homeless and usually resides in that area, sometimes under bridges along Interstate-40.

The organization says a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Wilson’s capture.

But Foster is warning the public not to approach Wilson, as he is "considered armed and dangerous."