Reward offered to solve Brooklyn Park strip mall arson

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the suspects who set a Brooklyn Park strip mall on fire in April.

Vandals broke into three businesses in the K & J Shopping Center at 3200 N. Brookdale Drive just after 1 a.m. April 19 and set them ablaze. Surveillance video shows two suspects with gasoline containers pouring a suspected ignitable liquid throughout the businesses. The suspects then ignited the vapors, causing large fireballs to erupt and heavily damaging De Armour Nails, Kelly's Diamond Realty and Top 2 Bottom Fashions.

"This is a clear act of arson," said ATF acting special agent in charge Jon Ortiz with the agency's St. Paul Field Division. "The challenge now is to determine who these individuals are. We encourage folks who may know these individuals or details surrounding the incident to call ATF."

There was no structural damage to the building, Brooklyn Park Fire Marshal Daniel Krier said the day after the fire. Investigators found broken windows and doors that had been pried open, leading them to believe the fire had been intentionally set.

Video obtained from the businesses confirmed their suspicion, and led to the ATF on Wednesday offering the reward.

"Provide as much information as you can relating to the identity and whereabouts of these individuals," the announcement read.

Information can be submitted anonymously, but contact information must be provided to claim the reward. The information must lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, the ATF said.

Tips can be left by calling 1-888-283-8477, sending an e-mail to ATFTips@atf.gov or submit anonymously via www.ReportIt.com.

The ATF is investigating the incident with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department, Brooklyn Park Police Department, the Hennepin County Fire Investigations Team and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768