Reward offered for info surrounding man's 2020 death

Oct. 8—LIMA — The friends and family of William "Billy" Brown, whose body was found along a rural Allen County roadway nearly a year ago, have established a reward for any new information into the man's death.

Brown's mother, Elizabeth Williams, said Friday the reward total for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for her son's death currently stands at $2,200.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. Nov. 8, 2020, deputies responded to the 700 block of North Phillips Road — between Harrod and Lafayette — after receiving a report of a human body lying along the road. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the deceased body of the 22-year-old Brown.

A pickup truck was captured on a nearby residential security camera driving in the area prior to the discovery of Brown's body, according to earlier reports from the Allen County Sheriff's Office. Investigators initially believed that Brown left a residence he was visiting between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into Brown's death. Detective Don Geiger said Friday little new information has come to light in recent months surrounding the incident.

Geiger said initial tips in the case proved to be mostly "conspiracies and rumors."

"We've interviewed countless people following those rumors, and nothing led to anything concrete," the detective said.

"Was this a hit-and-run incident? It's possible. Very possible. But then it also could have been something else. There are just too many variables right now, but I don't feel this is something I'm willing to toss aside. The investigation is still active and open. Anything people can give us in the way of information, we will pursue," Geiger said.

An autopsy revealed Brown had been struck in the head by an unknown object. According to Williams, the coroner's report lists the cause of her son's death as "blunt trauma unknown." The manner of death is listed as "undetermined" on the coroner's report, she said.

Brown worked at Spartan Nash in Lima as an order collector. He was a 2016 graduate of Wapakoneta High School.

Anyone with information surrounding the case is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535 or Geiger at 419-993-1413.