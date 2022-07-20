Reward Offered for Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker

Fugitive James Howard Jackson and Lady Gaga.

Corrections officials mistakenly released the 19-year-old accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker from jail several months ago, leading federal authorities to offer a reward for information on his whereabouts.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of James Howard Jackson in connection with the February 2021 incident, the agency said in a statement.

Jackson's charges include, attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a firearm in a vehicle while a felon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery.

After appearing in court on April 5, Jackson was released the next day after a clerical error, according to the Los Angeles Times.

At his previous hearing, Jackson was found competent to stand trial, a Los Angeles County district attorney’s spokesperson told the Times in April, and prosecutors indicted him “to speed up the legal process.” However, officials say the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released him from custody because of Jackson’s arraignment under a new case number.

Jackson and another man allegedly pulled up in a car and jumped out as Ryan Fischer walked Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs in February last year. As Fischer struggled to keep the dogs, Jackson allegedly fired four bullets at him with a 40-caliber handgun, striking him in the chest.

Jackson, 19-year-old Jaylin White, and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley fled with two of the pop icon's dogs, according to prosecutors.

Fischer was treated at a hospital and later released.

Soon after the shooting, a woman took the two bulldogs to the Los Angeles police station. Jennifer McBride, 51, told police she had seen the dogs tied to a pole and inquired about Lady Gaga’s $500,000 reward offer, prompting police to arrest her, officials said. According to the Times, McBride was involved with Harold White, the father of one of the men accused of attacking Fischer.

Described by the Marshals Service as black-haired, brown-eyed, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds, Jackson “should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Marshals Service said.

Those with information about his whereabouts are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.