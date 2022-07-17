Reward offered for suspect charged with sexual assault of a child

Jul. 16—A reward is being offered for the apprehension of a Royse City man indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Hunt County Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for the capture of Bryan Christian Wright, 52.

Crimestoppers said 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench issued a warrant for Wright's arrest July 7, following a hearing to consider Wright's bond status.

Wright is described as 6 feet, three inches tall, weighing 250 pounds and may be driving a 2007 Silver GMC Sierra pickup with a license plate number: CLP4293.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictment on the charge in February.

The sexual assault of a child indictment is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000. Court records indicated the offense in the indictment occurred on or about Nov. 2021.

A trial has not yet been set in the case, although an announcement/status hearing is scheduled in the court July 22.

Anyone who may have information concerning Wright's whereabouts and who wished to remain anonymous can call Hunt County Crimestoppers at 903-457-2900 or log onto www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com and click "submit a tip"