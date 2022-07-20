Reward Offered For Suspect In Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shooting

gaga and dog

Another chapter in Lady Gaga’s dog walker saga has been opened.

Back in April, the man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in an attempt to steal her dogs was accidentally released from jail. According to Entertainment Weekly, the suspect, 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, was accidentally released due to a “clerical error” within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Now, months later, federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the shooting, where the thieves targeted Gaga’s valuable French bulldogs, which can be sold for thousands of dollars. A few days after they were stolen, the dogs were returned by a woman claiming she found them. That woman was later arrested in connection with the original dognapping and shooting.

Now, U.S. Marshals have put out a statement saying that Jackson should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Still, they’re also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Jackson, along with Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley, are all being charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery.

Last March, Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot four times, including in the chest, before being left bleeding on the sidewalk.

He spent several days recovering in the hospital and ended up losing part of his lung. He has since recovered and is doing much better.

RELATED | Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Says She's Been 'Very Supportive' Since Attack