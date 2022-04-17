🌱 Reward Offered For Suspect In Police Shooting + 5 Dogs Rescued

Hello again, Phoenix! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Phoenix Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Phoenix Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Phoenix long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and very warm. High: 97 Low: 68.

Here are the top three stories in Phoenix today:

Phoenix law enforcement is offering a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot and wounded a Phoenix police officer. The manhunt for Nicholas Cowan, 35 enters its fourth day since the shooting occurred outside a north Phoenix gas station. On Thursday, police responded to a domestic violence report which escalated into a shootout and left an officer in the intensive care unit at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. If you come into contact with Nicholas Cowan or have information about him, please call the Phoenix Police Department. (Arizona's Family) On Saturday, Phoenix Fire Department rescued five dogs from a burning house in west Phoenix. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Everyone from inside of the house got out safely with no reported injuries and crews were able to knock down the fast-moving attic fire. A crisis response team was on site to assist the three displaced individuals. (Arizona's Family) After a 2019 fire halted St. Joseph Catholic Church's services, the Phoenix congregation celebrated this Easter Sunday Mass in a newly constructed Church. Throughout the last two years, the church held Easter Mass and other services in a temporary space and the COVID 19 pandemic and guidelines restricted large gatherings. The church had to be built entirely from scratch after flammable materials left in a trash bin caused them to spontaneously combust. Funding efforts are still underway but the Church is now fully functional. (The Arizona Republic)

Today in Phoenix:

American Farmer At Chandler Museum (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

On Saturday, the Phoenix & Tempe Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams along with Phoenix Police Department Firebird 10 have safely flown an injured hiker off Camelback Mountain. Please take all safety precautions, during and after your hike (Facebook)

Visual artists and designers shouldn't miss this opportunity to design custom concrete treatments for Perry Park's sidewalks and skate plaza! The budget is $65,000 and the deadline to apply is next Monday April 25. (Facebook)

Celebrate National Poetry Month with the Phoenix Public Library. Check out poetry in all flavors for the littlest of readers (Facebook)





— Nicole Tess Kazora

About me: Nicole is a freelance writer who graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. At her core, she loves painting acrylic portraits, listening to political and social commentary, and examining research in the social sciences.

This article originally appeared on the Phoenix Patch