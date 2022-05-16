Reward offered in Thursday shooting that killed pregnant woman and fiance in Baltimore

A $16,000 reward is being offered for information about the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Baltimore that killed a pregnant woman and her fiance Thursday.

The Baltimore Police announced Sunday afternoon on their Facebook page an $8,000 reward through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced later in the day on Twitter that the state is matching the reward through the Re-Fund the Police Initiative.

Angel Morgan Heather Smith and a man identified in the reward posters as Yahmeli Montague were shot in a vehicle outside their Barclay home in the 300 block of East 23rd Street in North Baltimore at 8:13 p.m. Thursday.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said another vehicle pulled up alongside the victims in the moments before the shooting and a person fired from the passenger window while the driver also got out and fired.

The victims were taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they died. Smith gave birth to her child and died a short time later, police said.

Doctors were able to deliver the premature infant, who relatives said was fighting to survive after losing both parents. Police said the newborn is in critical condition.

Anyone with tips is asked to go to facebook.com/MetroCrimeStoppersMaryland or call 1-866-7Lockup or 1-866-756-2587.