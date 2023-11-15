Reward offered for tips in deadly hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and Crime Stoppers have released photos of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in early November, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 around 7:09 p.m., a 57-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in the 300 block of N. 47th Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Man killed in hit-and-run; police search for suspect

The vehicle fled the scene north on N. 47th Street, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

The vehicle is described as a white, older model Ford F250 extra cab pickup truck. The truck may have had an “A” frame-type rack in the bed. Police noted the truck will likely have some damage to the front bumper, grille and hood area.

Photo Courtesy: Crime Stoppers. Vehicle suspected in fatal hit and run in Lincoln Park

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7823 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

