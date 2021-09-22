Reward offered in unsolved Caribou homicide from 2015

Sep. 22—The brother of a Caribou homicide victim is offering a reward he hopes will help generate information about the unsolved case.

Joe Bourgoine has spent the last six years saving money to offer the $10,000 reward in the unsolved death of his brother, 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke.

Zernicke's body was found by firefighters after they put out a fire in his Lyndon Street house on Sept. 24, 2015. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but the case was never solved, according to Maine State Police.

"It's a small town. Somebody knows what happened to my brother. I just want them to come forward and do the right thing. I'm hoping this reward will help make that happen" Bourgoine said in a statement released by state police.

Bourgoine described his brother as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He lived in a house located at a busy four-way intersection and state police detectives have always hoped someone saw something that could help with the investigation, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Adam Bell at 532-5400.