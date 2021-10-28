Reward posted for information into Allen County death

Oct. 28—LIMA — A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death nearly a year ago of William "Billy" Brown.

Brown's family has offered a $2,000 reward and Allen County CrimeStoppers has added $1,000 to that amount.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2020, deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office responded to the 700 block of North Phillips Road — between the communities of Harrod and Lafayette — after receiving a report of a human body lying along the road. When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered the deceased body of the 22-year-old Brown.

A pickup truck was captured on a nearby residential security camera driving in the area prior to the discovery of Brown's body, according to earlier reports from the Allen County Sheriff's Office. Investigators initially believed that Brown left a residence he was visiting between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

During a press conference Wednesday at the sheriff's office, Brown's mother gave an impassioned plea in asking anyone with information about her son's death to come forward.

"I never thought I'd have to live a day of my life without my son," Annie Williams said. "I'd like to ask those who hurt my baby ... those who know who did this ... to speak up. And that includes the killer."

Williams said her 4-year-old grandson has been having a difficult time adjusting to life without his father.

"He looks up at the clouds and tries to figure out which one is Daddy," Williams said. "I will not stop until my son has justice and we have answers."

Greg Burquist, vice president of the non-profit CrimeStoppers organization, said all tips surrounding the case remain confidential. "We are looking forward to getting a couple of phone calls to solve this crime," he said.

Detective Don Geiger earlier this month said little new information has come to light in recent months surrounding Brown's death. An autopsy revealed he had been struck in the head by an unknown object. According to Williams, the coroner's report lists the cause of her son's death as "blunt trauma unknown." The manner of death is listed as "undetermined" on the coroner's report, she said.

Brown was a 2016 graduate of Wapakoneta High School.

Sheriff Matt Treglia said the investigation into Brown's death will continue as long as necessary.

"This never goes away. A family in our community is grieving and there's somebody out there who knows something about this," the sheriff said. "Please come forward. It will be in your best interest. We are still piecing this together and even a small piece to the puzzle could be important."

Anyone with information surrounding the case is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535, CrimeStoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867) or Geiger at 419-993-1413.