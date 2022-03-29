Reward posted after man is accused in March kidnapping near Reno

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward Monday for information that helps authorities find a missing Nevada woman whose disappearance from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month was captured on surveillance video.

The reward was announced days after the arrest of Troy Driver, whom authorities in Lyon County accused of kidnapping in the disappearance of Naomi Irion, 18.

Driver, 41, is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday in Fernley, northeast of Reno, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Naomi Christine Irion. (FBI)

It wasn't immediately clear whether Driver has a lawyer.

Irion's relatives have said that surveillance video captured a masked man circling her car before he forced his way into her sedan around 5 a.m. on March 15.

Irion's brother, Casey Valley, told reporters that the man could be seen approaching the car from behind, then opening a possibly unlocked driver's side door.

"He either said or did something to make her move to the passenger seat, and then he drove her car away into an unknown direction,” Valley said.

Speaking to reporters last week, a sheriff's detective declined to discuss how the suspect got into her car but said the vehicle was seen driving away from the Walmart.

Irion's car was later found in an industrial area in Fernley, and authorities released images of a late model pickup truck believing it may belong to the suspect.

In the announcement of Driver's arrest, the sheriff's office said that it had found the vehicle and that investigators were examining it for evidence.