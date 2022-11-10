Reward raised to $50,000 for tips that solve Army sergeant’s murder

Army Criminal Investigation Division agents on Wednesday announced that they had increased the reward to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell.

Mitchell, who was assigned to Joint Base San Antonio, in Texas, was shot and killed with a high-powered rifle after celebrating New Year’s Eve at 4th Quarter Sports Bar in San Antonio in 2021, according to CID.

Mitchell left the bar alone in her white Dodge Charger. A vehicle believed to be a Red SUV was seen traveling behind Mitchell’s vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Jessica (Mitchell) was traveling eastbound on IH-10 and just passed the Vance Jackson exit when we believe someone in a red vehicle opened fire and struck the driver side of her vehicle,” a San Antonio police reward poster reads. “Jessica may have swerved into the red vehicle causing minor damage and paint transfer. Jessica was shot several times.”

After the shooting, Mitchell was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at approximately 3:21 a.m., the poster added.

“Persons wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable,” the CID reward announcement reads.

Any person having information regarding this incident should contact Army CID at 210-221-1050. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

Mitchell served as a dental specialist at the Army’s Medical Center of Excellence on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.