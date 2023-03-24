Reward for Rufina Street homicide info raised to $1,500

Mar. 24—Santa Fe Crime Stoppers increased its reward for information leading to the arrest of murder suspect Mark Delgado Jr. from $1,000 to $1,500 Friday.

The 29-year-old is accused of fatally shooting James Towle, 55, in the early morning hours of Dec. 30 in front of a muffler shop on Rufina Street. Towle arrived in Santa Fe sometime the day before, according to a Santa Fe police news release announcing the increased reward. His family said Towle was traveling through Santa Fe on his way to Las Vegas, Nev. to start a new chapter in his life.

Police said Delgado is known to be driving a silver or gray 2002 Mercury Sable station wagon and added the suspect may still be in Santa Fe months after the shooting. It is also possible Delgado is in the Northfork area off of N.M. 14, according to the release.

Delgado's arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 17.

The suspect's cousin, Jose Delgado, was arrested in late February after police accused him of tampering with surveillance footage capturing Towle's death during the initial investigation. Jose Delgado lives in a Rufina Street apartment on top of Dave's Muffler Shop, near the scene of the crime. His next judicial proceeding is on April 5, according to online court records.

Dave Gallegos, the owner of the Rufina Street muffler shop in front of which the shooting occurred, was also criminally charged after being accused of withholding surveillance footage from police looking into Towle's death. Online court records state his next hearing is on March 29.

The Santa Fe Police Department is asking anyone with information related to Towle's fatal shooting to contact Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412.