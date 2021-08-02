Reward still offered in 2010 Pope murder

Aug. 1—A total $10,000 reward remains in effect for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who murdered a Royse City woman 11 years ago.

On August 3, 2010 Heather Leann Pope was found deceased and buried in a shallow grave behind an abandoned residence in the 10100 block of Cedar Hill Road in Quinlan.

Pope's 's family was attempting to locate her when they made the discovery in the area off FM 751.

In April 2019 the Pope family met with Hunt County Crime Stoppers and offered a donation of $8,500 in order to increase the total reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest person or persons responsible for Heather pope's death.

Anyone with information can contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929 online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com or via the P3 app at P3TIPS.com

Any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Heather Leann Pope's murder will be eligible for the reward up to $10,000.