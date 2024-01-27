Reward for stolen Jackie Robinson statue ramps up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A $2,500 reward for tips leading to the stolen statue of Jackie Robinson is being offered. There is also a $5,000 reward for the person who brings it back.

“And I can tell you investigators have spent hours and hours into the night following up in that regard,” said Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan. “And what we’re asking you to do is kind of magnify that effort by pushing this story out.”

The Wichita Police Department is not alone in trying to get the statue back. The Wichita Crime Commission is involved as well, offering an email for anyone who wants to donate monies to up the reward for the return of the stolen statue.

Surveillance video shows theft of Jackie Robinson statue

Steve Cohlmia, speaking on behalf of the efforts by the Wichita Crime Commission, said anyone with info on donating should reach out to julie@wichitacrimecommission.org.

Leaders at the Negro Leagues museum in Kansas City, Missouri, say getting the statue back is a must.

“I hope that it can be a teaching moment,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues museum. “It serves as a monument to Jackie’s enduring spirit. But it also reminds us that we still have a lot of work to do.”

Kendrick says he hopes this is just a case of thieves looking to make money on scrap metal.

Same for Wichita City Councilmember Brandon Johnson.

“We’ve worked really hard to make McAdams a destination park, and when you see all the investments we’ve made on 17th Street and the swimming pool, soon to be the tennis courts, the other baseball field, it’s just hard,” said Johnson of the theft of the iconic statue. “Really takes the breath out of people’s lungs for that. And it’s disgusting to me, you know, this has been a point of pride for me to see the investments in the park. And now that statue is gone, and it’s a big deal.”

‘It’s embarrassing,’ League 42 founder on Jackie Robinson statue theft

Kendrick says his heart is with the League 42 in Wichita, a league named for the number 42 jersey worn by Jackie Robinson.

“And so I’m hoping, you know, for those of us that do believe that light does indeed come from darkness,” said Kendrick. “And when I caught wind of what took place there in Wichita, I see it as one of those dark days for the fine folks in Wichita who they provided the resources to help build this monument to Jackie. And to see it destroyed the way it has been, I know that it has to be extremely difficult for all of those folks. My heart goes out to my friend Bob Lutz, who I know has dedicated himself to League 42.”

Lutz, who founded League 42, is planning on meeting with parents, players, and anyone interested to meet at McAdams Park this Saturday morning. They plan to talk about the loss, try to come up with ideas on finding it, and come up with a way to either find the statue or build a new one to honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.