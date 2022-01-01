🌱 Reward For Tips On Criminal Cases Plan + Library Happenings

Rise and shine, Glen Burnie! Let's get you started this Sunday with everything you need to know going on in Glen Burnie today.

Baltimore City council man has a plan to have more criminal cases solved. City councilman Yitzy Schleifer, said the additional rewards for Metro Crime Stoppers will lead to more people willing to come forward with information on homicides and shootings. Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday the city will allocate 100,000 in funding for Metro Crime Stoppers. The reward for tips on homicides will now increase to up to $6,000 and $8,000 for murders involving an illegal gun. (WMAR2NEWS) Anne Arundel Library released winter programs schedule. Libraries are a cornerstone of democracy—where information is free and equally available to everyone. Click on the link to access Glen Burnie Public Library winter happenings. (Anne Arundel Library) Maryland State Parks First Day Hike back this year. During the first two days of the new year residents and visitors could hike in national parks. Some parks offered guided tours and special activities to celebrate 2022 and to encourage the community to stay heathy. (WMAR2NEWS) Missing Person case. Police is asking for public help to locate Todd Hughes from Baltimore. he is 56 years old, 6'2, weighed 200lbs. Hughes was last seen on Dec. 27, 2021, in the Woodlawn area. If you see him, please contact the Missing Persons unit at 410-887-3943. After-hours contact information is 410-307-2020 or 911. (Newsbreak)

Snowflake (Beginners Class) at Furnace road, Glen Burnie. (6 p.m.)

Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese. (8 a.m.)

Marley Station Train Garden at Glen Burnie. (3 p.m.)

AA County Schools - AACPS: "Happy New Year 2022Let's make every day Awesome!" (Instagram)

Anne Arundel Community College: "As a result of a current and projected spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, AACC will operate remotely from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9. During this time all non-essential employees should work remotely." (Instagram)

North County High School PTSA: "Friendly reminder, out with the old and in with the new this holiday. We’ll take your household items and clothing! Drop off at North County High School parking lot on Saturday, Jan. 8, 11-2pm." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Point Pleasant: "I called six horse farms in the area, and none seem to be doing horseback trail rides. - Or renting a horse for an hour. Does anybody have any contacts that they know about who do this?Thank you!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Monroe Gardens: "Break in two cars!! - This morning early hours our vehicles were broken into! We are on Blossom Lane in Glen Burnie! Nothing stolen out of my husbands truck ! They stole my wedding band and some change along with one ear ring!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Freetown: "I need to replace the belt on my LG dryer. - I have the replacement belt . can anyone recommend a place or a person that can do this job for me . thank you." (Nextdoor)





Snoopy: Glen Burnie, Sidelines with Artist Katie Detrich! (Jan. 4)

Babies in Bloom at Arundel Library. (Jan. 5)

Recovery Anne Arundel (ROSC) Monthly Meeting at Arundel Christian Church. (Jan. 6)

— Debora Whitehead

