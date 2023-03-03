Reward upped for information on Dayton woman missing since December

A $20,000 cash reward is now being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Cierra Chapman, who has been missing since the end of December.

According to a spokesperson for Dayton police, the FBI and Miami Valley Crime Stoppers are both offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Chapman and information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.

Cierra Chapman’s disappearance is considered suspicious.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/qJJ3YHINFW — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) March 3, 2023

Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, police said.

Chapman was driving her silver Cadillac, SRX 2014, Ohio plate JVQ8612, when she left the apartment.

The vehicle was later recovered on Jewell Avenue in Middletown on Friday, Jan. 6, but Chapman was nowhere to be found, according to police.

Chapman’s purse and other personal items were located inside her vehicle.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Jewell Avenue, Shelly Street, and Tytus Avenue of Middletown to check their surveillance camera footage from Dec. 27 from 3-6 a.m. for Chapman’s car as well as those who live along State Route 4.

“I have no doubt that there are people in the Dayton community who know what has happened to Cierra and we are asking for them to call in,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts should contact Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.