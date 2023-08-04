Rewarddoubledin 2018 Colchester homicide case, state police say

Aug. 4—Stone was not living in the trailer at the time, but authorities believe he had returned to retrieve personal belongings, according to Detective David Bennett, the lead investigator in the case for the state police's Eastern District Major Crimes Squad. Bennett said the remoteness of the area was one of the factors complicating the investigation.

In January 2022, a reward of $25,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Stone's killer or killers. State police said they were intensifying their investigation and "vigorously pursuing all leads around the clock."

"My family seeks swift justice for this senseless murder of our loving son and brother, Jimmy," Stone's mother, Bambi Stone, said at a news conference the following month. "Jimmy was a kind, loving person that did not deserve to die the way that he did. We are devastated by this loss. We will never forget and never get over the loss of Jimmy. Jimmy lived a peaceful and productive life and is missed every single moment of every day."

The reward increase was announced by state police in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact the Connecticut State Police at david.bennett@ct.gov or 860-465-5456.

