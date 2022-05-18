The rewards of mentoring go both ways

Gail Rymer
·3 min read
May is the month that brings school graduations and new beginnings for many young people. For graduating college seniors, it’s both an exciting and scary time as they enter the professional workforce. It’s also an inspiring time for those of us who have been mentoring these students, providing support and guidance as they navigate the next steps in their lives.

As I reflect on more than 45 years of experience in public relations, there is one constant – mentors who helped me learn and to grow in my career. And I believe in carrying it forward by mentoring students and professionals as they embark on new adventures and careers – whether that be the first post-graduate professional job or the next step in their career advancement.

Tony Dungy, in his book “The Mentor Leader: Secrets to Building People & Teams That Win Consistently,” said, “To engage, educate, equip, encourage, empower, energize, and evaluate – those are the methods for maximizing the potential of any individual, team, organization, or institution for ultimate success and significance. Those are the methods of a mentor leader.”

As mentors, we apply these same methods used by managers and coaches to help students and young professionals maximize their potential for success. It’s a process where we offer professional expertise as well as support, serving as a teacher, counselor, and advocate to a mentee.

So, what does it take to be a good mentor? According to the Public Relations Society of America, the qualities of a good mentor include:

  • Possesses good listening skills

  • Appreciates and shares diverse perspectives

  • Able to give constructive criticism

  • Willing to openly share experiences (successes and failures)

  • Leads by example on professional development

  • Encourages, maintains positive attitude

Don’t underestimate the value you bring to a mentee. You were once that job-seeking graduate or entry-level employee. Because you’ve grown or are still growing in your career, you bring a lot to the table including connections to assist with networking; an objective viewpoint to assist with decision-making; editing and suggestions for their resume and cover letter; experience preparing for a job interview; and advice based on experience – everything from work/life balance to earning the respect of colleagues and senior management in the workplace.

Like many important projects, with just a little bit of planning your mentorship will be a success. Start by establishing some goals and guidelines with your new mentee. Set clear objectives for the mentor-mentee relationship – and hold them accountable. Prepare a mentoring agreement to set communication guidelines – how often you’ll meet (virtually or face-to-face) and assist your mentee with networking and building a “Personal Board of Directors” to help them succeed.

It’s easier than ever to be a mentor. With the emergence of new technologies in the past few years – such as Zoom, Facetime, and Teams – mentors and mentees have been better able to keep in touch and communicate more effectively. This has especially been key during COVID-19 isolation.

But the value of mentoring is not only found by those you help. Through mentoring, I have found an increased sense of purpose. I find myself rejuvenated and energized working with students and young professionals. And I am so proud of their accomplishments. Mentoring is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Gail Rymer, APR, Fellow PRSA, provides strategic communications and public relations counsel through her firm, Gail Rymer Strategic Communications, following a four-decade career including leadership positions with Lockheed Martin Corporation and the Tennessee Valley Authority. She is currently serving as president of the Board of Directors for the nonprofit Sertoma Center that provides comprehensive life services for adults with intellectual disabilities.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How to be a good mentor and why it's worth the effort

