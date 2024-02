TechCrunch

SambaNova, an AI chip startup that's raised over $1.1 billion in VC money to date, is gunning for OpenAI -- and rivals -- with a new generative AI product geared toward enterprise customers. Rodrigo Liang, SambaNova's co-founder and CEO, says that Samba-1 allows companies to fine-tune and address for multiple AI uses cases while avoiding the challenges of implementing AI systems ad hoc.