Rewards offered in latest vandalism at Noccalula Falls Park

More vandalism was reported at Noccalula Falls Park over the weekend, and rewards have been offered for information on those responsible.

The Gadsden Police Department on Saturday posted photographs on Facebook of graffiti on rocks in the waterfall’s gorge.

That’s on the heels of similar graffiti and damage to signs and benches discovered April 11 at the Black Creek Trails at the park.

This graffiti was found April 22 on rocks in the gorge at Noccaula Falls Park.

A 19-year-old Gadsden man was arrested six days later on misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal mischief.

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has offered a $1,000 reward in the latest case, and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama has chipped in $500.

“Last week, I called (the falls) a national treasure, and doggone somebody goes up there and paints a rock again,” City Council President Kent Back said during council comments at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

“I just don’t get it; I just don’t understand it,” he said. “But our police department gets it, and they understand it, and they’ll all be paying somebody a visit pretty soon and we’ll get to see someone who made a very poor choice.”

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Gadsden police at 256-549-4500 or Crime Stoppers via their 24-hour tip line, 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or their app.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: More vandalism at Noccalula Falls