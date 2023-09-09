Rewards offered for info about robbery of Loomis driver by 2 with guns near Charlotte

Cash rewards were announced on Friday in the July robbery of a Loomis driver by two assailants with guns outside a Huntersville Walgreens.

The robbers left with an undisclosed amount of cash after confronting the driver in the Walgreens parking lot in the 4600 block of Hylas Lane about 3:30 p.m. July 18, according to a Huntersville Police Department news release.

Leaving the parking lot, the robbers’ dark gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck hit a landscaping truck and sustained extensive damage to its front left fender and front bumper, police said.

The suspects were last seen heading east on Eastfield Road toward Concord, police said.

The robbers are in their late teens or early 20s, according to descriptions released by the police department. One wore a red hoodie, jeans and red/white Nike Deion Sanders shoes. The other robber wore a white hoodie with an unknown red design on the front, black jeans and black shoes, police said.

Armored U.S. is now offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest, police said. North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers also is offering a cash reward in the case, although police didn’t say how much.

Anyone with information about the robbers should call Huntersville police Detective Mitchell Yates at 704-464-5346 or Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.