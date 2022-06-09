Rewards offered for tips on felons with guns

Jun. 9—HIGH POINT — Crime Stoppers of High Point has launched a program to target felons carrying firearms.

"Firearm by Felon" urges people to report the identity and whereabouts of someone previously convicted of a felony who is in possession of a firearm. If an arrest is made for that charge, the person who reported the information will be eligible for a $500 reward.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or downloading the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips are always anonymous.

The "Firearm by Felon" program is in addition to ongoing efforts to collect tips about violent crime or other illegal activity. People who report information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.