'Rewrite history:' Trump and allies campaign to whitewash Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump and some of his biggest allies are defying the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection - with some key Trump advisors even challenging subpoenas - in part of a long-term effort to delay the probe and change the narrative of what happened on that infamous day.

The refusal so far to provide records or testimony comes as Trump and associates play down how their supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to stop the counting of electoral votes that elected President Joe Biden.

“The clear intent in the Trump Republican Party is to rewrite history whenever possible, and to do everything within their power to circumvent actual oversight and accountability," said Bradley P. Moss, a national security attorney.

'Executive Privilege'

Trump supports his aides' refusal to supply information about their interactions with him to what a spokesperson has called the "highly partisan" and "Communist-style" select committee investigating Jan. 6.

"Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation," said Taylor Budowich, the communications director for Trump's political action committee, Save America.

In a Friday tweet, Budowich said Trump "has instructed individuals to honor conversations and documents covered by the executive privilege to the extent permissible by law" and "has in no way told people not to comply" with subpoenas.

But Norm Eisen, the executive chair of the States United Democracy Center, said he suspects the courts won't agree with Trump's claims of executive privilege.

“The latest examples of his efforts to distort, obscure and obstruct what happened on that terrible day are his bogus claims that executive privilege prevents compliance with the lawful subpoenas the 1/6 committee has issued," Eisen said.

"If tested in court, these spurious arguments will be brushed aside as so many others have been by judges, Including those he appointed. It is fair to ask why he so badly does not want the truth about that day to come out.”

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 last month subpoenaed former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and ex-advisers Steve Bannon and Kash Patel. The subpoenas required the four to produce relevant documents by Thursday, Oct. 7.

The committee could well go to court to compel document production and testimony from witnesses familiar with Trump's actions on Jan. 6.

On Friday, the day after the subpoena deadline, a congressional statement said that Meadows and Patel "are, so far, engaging with the Select Committee," but did not explain how. Committee leaders said Bannon has "indicated" he will "hide behind vague references" to Trump executive privilege, and did not mention Scavino at all.

"The Select Committee fully expects all of these witnesses to comply with our demands for both documents and deposition testimony," said the statement from Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chair, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair.

They added: “Though the Select Committee welcomes good-faith engagement with witnesses seeking to cooperate with our investigation, we will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena or attempt to run out the clock, and we will swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral."

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

'A half-step away' from a constitutional crisis

In the nine months since the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Trump and his allies have continually downplayed the actions of their supporters in public speeches, written statements, and media interviews, revolving around Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Just this week, Trump denounced the "Unselect Committee" conducting the investigation and called Jan. 6 "a day of protesting the Fake Election results."

On that day, mobs of Trump supporters smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol. They broke doors and windows, and roamed hallways, ransacked offices, beat police officers and uttered threats to lawmakers gathered to certify Biden's victory in the Electoral College.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is also investigating the Jan. 6 riot, issued a report Thursday detailing how Trump pushed his election fraud lies by pressuring the Justice Department to investigate state election procedures and overturn the results in places he lost.

Trump's efforts helped lead to the Jan. 6 insurrection, which many have described as an attempted coup.

"This report reveals that we were only a half-step away from a full blown constitutional crisis," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

House committee 'will continue our work'

Thompson, D-Miss., the Jan. 6 House committee chairman, said the Senate report shows "the lengths to which the former President and his associates went trying to overturn the 2020 election."

"The Select Committee will continue our work to get answers for the American people about what happened on January 6th and to make sure nothing like that day ever happens again,” he said.

Whether the committee can break through the Trump-inspired whitewash remains to be seen.

For one thing, it depends on how long it will take to get information from Trump allies who are defying committee subpoenas, a process likely to involve court action, said Matthew Miller, a former spokesman for the Justice Department.

The pace will be dictated by "how quickly the courts are willing to adjudicate Trump’s executive privilege claims," Miller said.

As indicated in his spokesman's statement, Trump will try to block committee attempts to get the National Archives to release White House records that might shed light on his activities before, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack.

In asserting executive privilege, Trump is essentially arguing that Congress has no right to review internal White House discussions, even after a president leaves office.

Rioters attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington.

More subpoenas

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the committee, has threatened contempt charges against those who defy subpoenas, saying "noncompliance with Congress invites criminal sanctions."

The House committee has also subpoenaed 11 people involved in planning the mass rally near the White House that Trump addressed just before a march on the U.S. Capitol and the subsequent violence on Jan. 6. On Thursday, the committee announced it is subpoenaing organizers of another rally that day, one near the Capitol itself.

In a July interview on Fox News, Trump claimed he gave "a very mild-mannered speech" at the political rally. He also said the marchers were "peaceful people," and "there was such love at that rally."

Federal prosecutors, however, have charged more than 600 people in more than 40 states with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and there are new arrests almost daily.

Some of the rioters cried out "hang Mike Pence," referring to the vice president's refusal to honor Trump's request that he rule out electoral votes in certain states that favored Biden. Pence said at the time he lacked the legal authority to take such action.

This past week, Pence said the media is harping on the incident – "one day in January" – in order to attack Trump and his voters and avoid talking about the Biden administration.

“They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020," Pence told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Matthew Miller said the pattern is clear, noting that some Republicans criticized Trump in the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6 attack. Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump for inciting the riot; seven GOP senators voted to convict him.

Two of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump – Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – are on the Jan. 6 investigation commission. Cheney's criticism of Trump's actions on Jan. 6 triggered her expulsion from House Republican leadership and a Wyoming primary challenger backed by the ex-president.

In the months since Jan. 6, Miller said, "Trump has slowly but surely tried to re-write the history of the day, and he is dragging the entire Republican party into agreement with him."

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

An election issue?

Republican attempts to downplay the insurrection are already working their way into the 2022 elections. J.D. Vance, locked in a competitive Republican primary for an Ohio Senate seat, told Time magazine that "there were some bad apples on Jan. 6, very clearly, but most of the people there were actually super peaceful."

Jazmin Vargas, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said that Republican candidates "are obsessed with appeasing Donald Trump, and in the process they're showing how deeply out of touch they are with the voters."

Adam Laxalt, seeking a Senate seat in Nevada, described the insurrection as "that fateful day in January, where they pulled him (Trump) off of social media, and pulled him off of Twitter," casting the riots as part of an effort by the left to silence conservatives.

Moss said delay is the overarching goal.

"Their hope is they can tie the issue up in litigation for months until after the midterms," Moss said. "If the Democrats lose the House in 2022, the Select Committee will end and those aides will never have to answer to Congress for what they did.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Rewrite history:' Trump, allies downplay Jan. 6 violence at Capitol