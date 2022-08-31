Do REX American Resources' (NYSE:REX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like REX American Resources (NYSE:REX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide REX American Resources with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is REX American Resources Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that REX American Resources has grown EPS by 45% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. REX American Resources maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 39% to US$850m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check REX American Resources' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are REX American Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own REX American Resources shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$23m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 4.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to REX American Resources, with market caps between US$200m and US$800m, is around US$2.7m.

The REX American Resources CEO received US$2.2m in compensation for the year ending January 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does REX American Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

REX American Resources' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. REX American Resources is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Of course, just because REX American Resources is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

