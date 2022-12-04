REX American Resources Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$220.3m (up 8.5% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net income: US$3.18m (down 76% from 3Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 1.4% (down from 6.6% in 3Q 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$0.18 (down from US$0.75 in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

REX American Resources Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 4.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 50%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 4.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 7.1% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

Performance of the American Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 6.1% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of REX American Resources' balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

