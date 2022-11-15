Rex Hurt sentenced to 23 years in prison

Nov. 15—PRINCETON — A man who had previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping relating to a December 2020 incident in which a man and three children were held hostage at knifepoint was sentenced Monday to 23 years in prison.

Rex Allen Hurt, 40, of Charleston was shot and wounded on Dec. 31, 2020 after Mercer County deputies were dispatched to 101 First Street in Matoaka to check a reported burglary, Detective-Lieutenant S.A. Sommers said in his criminal complaint. Deputies were told that Hurt had forcibly entered the home of Kaytie Thomas and Luke Hines where five children were also present.

The deputies found Hurt barricaded in an upstairs bedroom with Hines and three children ranging in age from 2 to 7 years old, Sommers said. Thomas told the deputies that Hurt was armed with a fixed-blade knife and that he had threatened them before the 911 call.

"After significant attempts of negotiation with Mr. Hurt to peacefully exit the room where the children were located, Mr. Hurt produced a knife and was shot by police," said Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran. "The shooting of Mr. Hurt by law enforcement was completely justified according to the circumstances. Hurt recovered from his wounds and was thereafter arrested and later indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury."

Hurt was indicted by the February 2022 grand jury on charges including kidnapping, assault during the commission of a felony and burglary.

In September, Hurt pleaded guilty to kidnapping. He was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge William Sadler to 23 years in prison.

"The Mercer County Sheriff's Department and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch did an outstanding job on this case," Cochran said later. "We are also very appreciative of Child Protect of Mercer County for their assistance in guiding the children through this difficult process."

Cochran also said that he appreciated and supported Judge Sadler for "recognizing the seriousness of Hurt's actions and sentencing him accordingly."

"This could have been a whole lot worse for everyone involved, and we are all so very thankful that these kids are all fine and now doing well," he stated. "This was a senseless crime, likely fueled by the consumption of drugs, which placed innocent people in danger, including children and our police officers. I hope this case and others like it demonstrates to those who are using drugs and to those who are selling drugs that our prosecutor's office and our court system here in Mercer County will not tolerate this behavior without significant consequences to those committing these crimes."

