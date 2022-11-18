Rex International Holding Limited's (SGX:5WH) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

Rex International Holding Limited's (SGX:5WH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.6x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 11x and even P/E's above 18x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Rex International Holding has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Rex International Holding's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Rex International Holding's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 57%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 67% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

