Rex Trueform Group Limited's (JSE:RTN) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Rex Trueform Group's (JSE:RTN) stock is up by 8.6% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on Rex Trueform Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rex Trueform Group is:

15% = R51m ÷ R341m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Rex Trueform Group's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Rex Trueform Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 17%, we may spare it some thought. But Rex Trueform Group saw a five year net income decline of 3.6% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

However, when we compared Rex Trueform Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 3.6% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Rex Trueform Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Rex Trueform Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Rex Trueform Group doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Rex Trueform Group can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Rex Trueform Group.

