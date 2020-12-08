Rexel Energy Solutions & Retrolux Announce Partnership

TAUNTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexel Energy Solutions, a leading energy efficiency solutions provider, and Retrolux, the fastest growing lighting project development and implementation software platform, have announced a new partnership to introduce Rexel Energy Solutions' products and services to the Retrolux platform for both partner's clients.

"We're excited to offer streamlined lighting audit and proposal software to our clients with direct access to our product catalog," said Christopher Monoson, President and General Manager at Rexel Energy Solutions. "Our partnership with Retrolux will allow RES clients to expedite their audits while improving their specification process; reducing errors, time delays, omissions, and ordering issues."

The pandemic has intensified the urgency for solutions that help reduce the need for in-person interactions, while also driving business efficiencies in an increasingly competitive market. This strategic collaboration will allow Rexel Energy Solutions and Retrolux to provide clients with tools and services to deliver lighting retrofit projects from Lead through Commissioning™ inclusive of their material supply chain needs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rexel Energy Solutions to deliver a seamless project development and implementation software solution for an industry that has remained offline and fragmented for far too long," said Leif Elgethun, CEO of Retrolux. "We're especially pleased to bring our customers access to RES' best-in-class nationwide logistics, sourcing, and design services while supporting their dedication to provide enhanced value to their customers by helping to deliver an easier, faster, and more productive software experience."

RES and Retrolux clients are invited to join a webinar to learn more about the software and the partnership on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2pm EST. Visit rexelenergy.com/retrolux to register.

This collaboration will ensure ESCOs, electrical contractors, and other clients will have access to cutting edge software seamlessly integrated with an industry leading supply chain partner to continue to drive down time and costs, while increasing project win-rate, as the industry transitions to a digital-first approach through the entire project lifecycle, bringing the promise of the connected, smart building to life.

To learn more about how Rexel Energy Solutions can deliver best-in-class energy solutions, go to www.rexelenergy.com. To learn more about how Retrolux can save lighting retrofitters time and money, go to www.retrolux.com.

About Rexel Energy Solutions

Rexel Energy Solutions is a part of Rexel USA based in Dallas, TX, the U.S. subsidiary of the Rexel Group. Rexel, a leader in the professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its customers to be at their best in running their business, by providing a broad range of sustainable and innovative products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation and energy management. Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 32 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.2 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.rexelenergy.com

About Retrolux

Retrolux is a lighting sales software solution that helps commercial lighting retrofitters win more deals, lower costs, find & keep more clients, all while reducing paperwork. Retrolux fully integrates audit, proposal, product selection, purchasing, utility rebates, analytics, financing, installation, and commissioning, into a comprehensive B2B sales platform. Retrolux was selected as the winner of the 4D Challenge, a clean energy startup challenge from Schneider Electric and Powerhouse and was one of three finalists in the 2017 Salesforce Dreampitch, the largest software pitch competition in the world. For more information, visit www.Retrolux.com.

Media contacts:

Lindsay Thompson, Director of Marketing & Strategic Planning
Rexel Energy Solutions
(401) 339-8400
Lindsay.thompson@rexelenergy.com

Dean Ernst, VP Sales and Marketing
Retrolux
(561) 371-4856
dean@retrolux.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexel-energy-solutions--retrolux-announce-partnership-301187794.html

SOURCE Rexel Energy Solutions

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani's maskless tour may have spread COVID as well as lies

    In the last week alone, the president's personal attorney appeared at election-related hearings in Arizona, Michigan and Georgia, speaking in close proximity to others without wearing a mask.

  • Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages: sources

    President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as he prepares to take office next month as the coronavirus pandemic rages to new levels across the United States. Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said, placing the Latino former congressman in a critical role battling the pandemic. The former vice president is also expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person familiar with the decision said.

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June. But German prosecutors have yet to charge him in connection with the case and say that while they have evidence it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC.

  • Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal'

    Arizona's Republican Party has a disturbing call to action for its followers.Ever since the typically red state flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, some supporters of President Trump, including a legal team for his campaign, have been spreading baseless claims that voter fraud cost Trump the election. Those "Stop the Steal" backers got a big boost Tuesday, as Arizona's Republican Party retweeted a call for followers to be ready to "give [their] life for this fight."> He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm> > — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020Shortly after, the Arizona GOP Twitter shared a clip of the fourth Rambo movie, where Sylvester Stallone's character tells his posse to "live for nothing, or die for something."> “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.” pic.twitter.com/U830SiXf4N> > — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020Despite all the "Stop the Steal" campaign's memes and press conferences, Trump's backers have failed to win any meaningful court cases aimed at throwing out votes they claimed were fraudulent. Most states have certified their election results to give Biden the win, and the Electoral College will confirm it next week.More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer Operation Warp Speed chief can't explain Trump's new executive order on COVID-19 vaccines The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness

  • Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing

    Israeli police said Monday that private security guards shot and wounded an unarmed Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the West Bank. In a statement, police said the guards at the Qalandia crossing ordered the man to stop. Amateur video captured by a passerby and shown on Israel's Channel 13 TV showed the man falling down after being shot, then hopping toward the security men and being shot again.

  • Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get: analysts

    President-elect Joe Biden has called the $908 billion coronavirus aid bill taking shape in Congress a "downpayment" toward a bigger stimulus next year, but if it passes, that is all U.S. businesses and workers should count on, economists and political analysts say. There is likely to be little appetite among Republicans for supporting a second round of $1 trillion-plus spending after Biden takes office on Jan. 20 - a task that would be made more difficult if Republicans retain control of the Senate in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia - said John Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. "If they do the full bipartisan $900 billion, then I think it's a big ask to do anything new after Biden takes office," said Lieber, a former adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • A suspected Chinese spy slept with at least 2 mayors and got close to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell in a yearslong intelligence campaign, report says

    According to Axios, Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) went to China in mid-2015 amid an FBI investigation into her, and has not returned since.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Vatican: Pope to visit Iraq in March, pandemic permitting

    Pope Francis will make a pilgrimage to Iraq in March, pandemic conditions permitting, the Vatican said Monday, in announcing what would be the pontiff's first trip abroad in more than a year. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis will make the March 5-8 visit, with stops in Baghdad, and the “plains of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham,” the Biblical patriarch who is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims, as well as to the cities of Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • The Taliban are megarich – here's where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

    The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.55 billion during the same period. The government is now in peace talks with the Taliban, seeking to end their 19-year insurgency.I study the Taliban’s finances as an economic policy analyst at the Center for Afghanistan Studies. Here’s where their money comes from. 1\. Drugs – $416 millionAfghanistan accounted for approximately 84% of global opium production over the past five years, according to the United Nation’s World Drug Report 2020. Much of those illicit drug profits go to the Taliban, which manage opium in areas under their control. The group imposes a 10% tax on every link in the drug production chain, according to a 2008 report from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, an independent research organization in Kabul. That includes the Afghan farmers who cultivate poppy, the main ingredient in opium, the labs that convert it into a drug and the traders who move the final product out of country. 2\. Mining – $400 million to $464 millionMining iron ore, marble, copper, gold, zinc and other metals and rare-earth minerals in mountainous Afghanistan is an increasingly lucrative business for the Taliban. Both small-scale mineral-extraction operations and big Afghan mining companies pay Taliban militants to allow them to keep their businesses running. Those who don’t pay have faced death threats.According to the Taliban’s Stones and Mines Commission, or Da Dabaro Comisyoon, the group earns $400 million a year from mining. NATO estimates that figure higher, at $464 million – up from just $35 million in 2016. 3\. Extortion and taxes – $160 millionLike a government, the Taliban tax people and industries in the growing swath of Afghanistan under their control. They even issue official receipts of tax payment.“Taxed” industries include mining operations, media, telecommunications and development projects funded by international aid. Drivers are also charged for using highways in Taliban-controlled regions, and shopkeepers pay the Taliban for the right to do business. The group also imposes a traditional Islamic form of taxation called “ushr” – which is a 10% tax on a farmer’s harvest – and “zakat,” a 2.5% wealth tax. According to Mullah Yaqoob, tax revenues – which may also be considered extortion – bring in around $160 million annually. Since some of those taxed are poppy growers, there could be some financial overlap between tax revenue and drug revenue. 4\. Charitable donations – $240 millionThe Taliban receive covert financial contributions from private donors and international institutions across the globe. Many Taliban donations are from charities and private trusts located in Persian Gulf countries, a region historically sympathetic to the group’s religious insurgency. Those donations add up to about $150 million to $200 million each year, according to the Afghanistan Center for Research and Policy Studies. These charities are on the U.S. Treasurey Department’s list of groups that finance terrorism. Private citizens from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran and some Persian Gulf nations also help finance the Taliban, contributing another $60 million annually to the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, according to American counterterrorism agencies. 5\. Exports – $240 millionIn part to launder illicit money, the Taliban import and export various everyday consumer goods, according to the United Nations Security Council. Known business affiliates include the multinational Noorzai Brothers Limited, which imports auto parts and sells reassembled vehicles and spare automobile parts.The Taliban’s net income from exports is thought to be around $240 million a year. This figure includes the export of poppy and looted minerals, so there may be financial overlap with drug revenue and mining revenue. 6\. Real estate – $80 millionThe Taliban own real estate in Afghanistan, Pakistan and potentially other countries, according to Mullah Yaqoob and the Pakistani TV Channel SAMAA. Yaqoob told NATO annual real estate revenue is around $80 million. 7\. Specific countriesAccording to BBC reporting, a classified CIA report estimated in 2008 that the Taliban had received $106 million from foreign sources, in particular from the Gulf states.Today, the governments of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are all believed to bankroll the Taliban, according to numerous U.S. and international sources. Experts say these funds could amount to as much as $500 million a year, but it is difficult to put an exact figure on this income stream. Building a peacetime budgetFor nearly 20 years, the Taliban’s great wealth has financed mayhem, destruction and death in Afghanistan. To battle its insurgency, the Afghan government also spends heavily on war, often at the expense of basic public services and economic development.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]A peace agreement in Afghanistan would allow the government to redirect its scarce resources. The government might also see substantial new revenue flow in from legal sectors now dominated by the Taliban, such as mining. Stability is additionally expected to attract foreign investment in the country, helping the government end its dependence on donors like the United States and the European Union.There are many reasons to root for peace in war-scarred Afghanistan. Its financial health is one of them.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hanif Sufizada, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * How a troop drawdown in Afghanistan signals American weakness and could send Afghan allies into the Taliban’s arms * After US and Taliban sign accord, Afghanistan must prepare for peaceHanif Sufizada does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them

    The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's two-dose vaccine, enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans.

  • South Korean health minister warns of virus 'war zone'

    South Korea’s health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster. The president, meanwhile, issued a call to expand testing and contact tracing. The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.

  • EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany

    European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. "Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months," Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.

  • Rights group: Egyptian court extends activist’s detention

    An Egyptian court extended the detention of an activist and researcher who previously worked for one of the country’s most prominent rights groups, the group said on Monday. Patrick George Zaki, 28, a human rights advocate and a student at the University of Bologna in Italy, was detained after landing in Cairo on Feb. 7 for a brief trip home. Zaki worked as a gender rights researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, or EIPR, which provides him legal representation.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.