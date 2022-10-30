Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 84% in that time.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Rexford Industrial Realty investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Rexford Industrial Realty managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 13% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Rexford Industrial Realty the TSR over the last 5 years was 102%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Rexford Industrial Realty shares lost 16% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 21%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 15% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rexford Industrial Realty better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Rexford Industrial Realty has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

