Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 49% Share Price Gain

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), which is up 49%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 40% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 19% in the last year.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Rexnord achieved compound earnings per share growth of 35% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Rexnord's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Rexnord has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.1% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Rexnord is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

