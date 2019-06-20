Reyes' three-run HR gives Padres sweep of Brewers

Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon to give the host San Diego Padres a 8-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and a sweep of a three-game series.

Reyes' 20th homer of the season answered a three-run, go-ahead homer by the Brewers' Yasmani Grandal a half-inning earlier.

Reyes' blast to right-center field came on the first pitch he saw from right-handed Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress (1-1). Jeffress started the seventh by giving up a single to Manny Machado and walking Hunter Renfroe.

Grandal, a former Padres catcher, gave the Brewers a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh with a three-run homer off Gerardo Reyes, who entered the game after Ben Gamel and Lorenzo Cain opened the inning with back-to-singles off Brad Wieck.

The homer was Grandal's 16th of the season and the Brewers' third of the game.

The Padres hit two homers and lost a third in the second inning when Machado's towering blast to left landed on top of the wall, bounced off a secondary wall and back onto the field while being ruled in play. It was initially ruled a home run but reversed on replay.

Not only did the ruling cost the Padres two runs, but it cost them an out. Eric Hosmer, who had singled in front of Machado's drive, was tagged out while trotting into third.

Ryan Braun gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the first with a homer off Padres starter Matt Strahm, his 12th. Hosmer followed a first-inning leadoff walk to Fernando Tatis Jr. with a two-run homer off Milwaukee starter Zach Davies, his 11th.

The Padres built their lead to 3-1 in the second when Tatis singled and scored on the Machado homer-turned-single.

Milwaukee scored two runs in the third on a Braun double, and the Padres countered with two in their half of the inning on a RBI triple by Greg Garcia, who then scored on a Manuel Margot single.

The Brewers pulled within a run in the fifth when Christian Yelich homered off Strahm. His league-leading 27th of the season was listed at 447 feet.

Gerardo Reyes (4-0) was credited with the win. Craig Stammen picked up his third save by getting the last four outs.

--Field Level Media