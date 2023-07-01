Reyna convicted in Adams Co. Jail attack

Jun. 30—RITZVILLE — A man who assaulted his cellmate and a corrections officer at Adams County Jail has been found guilty, according to a statement from Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner.

Ramon Reyna, 29, was convicted of second-degree assault and first-degree assault with deliberate cruelty aggravators, the statement said.

In June 2022, Reyna was sharing a cell with Anthony Vargas-Martinex, then 21, when Reyna attacked Vargas-Martinez, punching him until he was unconscious, then kicking him in the head, according to previous ACSO reports.

Corrections Deputy Rory Suarez-Tapia entered the cell to stop the fight and applied a Taser to Reyna, who overcame the attempt to subdue him and attacked Suarez-Tapia. Several other corrections officers also tased Reyna, and he was finally subdued, according to the ACSO.

"The Sheriff's Office condemns such acts of violence and remains dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure environment for inmates and staff within our jail," Wagner wrote in the statement.