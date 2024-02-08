Reynolds student among Drug-Free Calendar Contest winners

Feb. 8—REYNOLDS — Local fifth grader Alayna Herron is among the winners for the 27th Annual Drug-Free Calendar Contest.

Alayna, a student in Dr. Julie Ollila's fifth grade class at Reynolds Elementary School, was selected as the winner for the month of January, featuring a sloth and the quote "Drugs Slow You Down."

All fifth-grade students in Pennsylvania were eligible to participate. Entries were based on their drug-free message, artistic ability and creativity, Title I Reading Support Teacher Jennifer Blasko said.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle A. Henry's office, the winners were chosen from over 2,000 submissions from 482 schools in 42 counties. Each selected student will receive a certificate and a $529 contribution to their Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program, which is supervised by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.

The calendar featured artwork from 13 students, including art for each month and the calendar's cover.

Another Mercer County student, Lucian Pickens of Oakview Elementary School in West Middlesex, was the May winner with Lucian's image of a mushroom village and the quote, "Be a fungi — don't do drugs."

