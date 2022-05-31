Reynolds wins the first D-10 softball title in school history

The Daily Beast

Leon CountyIn July 2020, after a second employee who worked at Florida principal Jimbo Jackson’s school died of COVID, he fought back against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to reopen schools for in-person classes. Jackson, who was the head of Fort Braden School and a Leon County commissioner, had also just recently tested positive for COVID himself.Now, nearly two years later, Jackson has died after suffering complications from long COVID, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. He was 55.In the summer