Reynoldsburg baby suffered 'very violent shaking' at daycare before death, prosecutor says

Jontue Chatman and Stacia Crawford hold up photos of their son Kashan Roman Crawford-Chatman in Franklin County Common Pleas Court after the arraignment of Tammra Straughter, a Reynoldsburg home daycare operator who the prosecutor's office has accused of shaking Kashan, causing his death in October.

Stacia Crawford, Jontue Chatman and their supporters wore t-shirts emblazoned with #JusticeforKash at the arraignment Wednesday of a Reynoldsburg home daycare operator charged in their 5-month-old child's October death.

Tammra Straughter, 51, is accused of shaking the baby, according to the prosecutor's office.

Chatman held up pictures of Kashan Roman Crawford-Chatman while Crawford spoke through tears to Franklin County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Mark Petrucci.

"(We're) struggling to comprehend how someone could commit such a monstrous act against an innocent and defenseless infant," Crawford said.

Petrucci set a bond of $300,000 cash surety or $20,000 recognizance. He said his job is not to punish but to ensure she shows up for trial.

Crawford's attorney, Sam Shamansky, said during the hearing that Straughter has known about possible charges since October and has not fled.

Shamansky also said Kashan and his brother were born prematurely. He told The Dispatch after the hearing, "These cases are always gutwrenching."

A few new details came out at Straughter's first appearance in the court, during which Shamansky entered a not-guilty plea for her to murder and endangering children.

Jontue Chatman holds up photos of his son Kashan Roman Crawford-Chatman in Franklin County Common Pleas Court at the arraignment of Tammra Straughter, a Reynoldsburg home daycare operator who the prosecutor's office has accused of shaking Kashan, causing his death in October.

Scott Sugarman, a prosecuting attorney, said in court that the deputy coroner who conducted the autopsy stated, "Kash’s brain was one of the most swollen he had ever seen and strongly suggested abusive head trauma from very violent shaking."

Straughter was caring for Kashan, Kashan's twin brother and six other children alone at her home on White Butterfly Lane on October 9 when, Sugarman said, Kashan began exhibiting symptoms in the afternoon.

Emergency personnel were called to the home on a report of a baby not breathing but Crawford took her son to the urgent care, according to Sugarman.

At the urgent care, Kashan went limp. He had to be intubated and underwent CPR for 45 minutes, Sugarman said.

Kashan was transferred to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where they discovered the baby was suffering from the severe effects of head trauma, including seizures, Sugarman said.

"Despite lifesaving attempts, Kashan progressed to brain death and passed away on October 13, 2023," Sugarman said.

Sugarman said Straughter lied to authorities about not having a camera recording in her home but a search warrant found footage showing Kashan throughout Oct. 9 appearing fine until the afternoon.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reynoldsburg daycare operator accused of shaking baby at arraignment