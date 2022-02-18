The Reynoldsburg City Schools virtual teacher job fair is returning for a second year.

"Last year, we interviewed about 90 applicants, which was amazing for our first attempt at a virtual job fair," Jamie Wilson, the district's director of human resources, said in a statement. "We were able to extend several offers. We look forward to meeting applicants with a passion for education who want to join the Raider family."

The Reynoldsburg City Schools Robert P. Heischman Administrative building is at 7244 East Main St.

The job fair will be held virtually March 24, according to the district website. Those who register and attend during their assigned interview times will be guaranteed interviews, the website states.

Registration runs Feb. 28 through March 4. According to the website, applicants will be given a scheduled time for an interview and may upload a resume and appropriate certifications.

The district will share the registration link Feb. 28.

District spokeswoman Valerie Wunder said 11 candidates were hired from last year's job fair.

Job opportunities in the district are posted on the district’s website.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Reynoldsburg City Schools job fair registration begins Feb. 28