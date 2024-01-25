Reynoldsburg High School Summit campus on lockdown after student reported with knife

Reynoldsburg High School's Summit campus was placed on lockdown Thursday after a student was reported to have a knife in the building.

No injuries were reported, and the student was detained in an office, according to radio traffic from a police officer who was on the scene.

Reynoldsburg schools do have safety specialists in their academic buildings, according to the district's website, which includes a Reynoldsburg police officer.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Summit campus, located at 8579 Summit Road.

According to radio traffic from Reynoldsburg police, an ambulance was requested to come to the school to check on the student who reportedly had the knife but there was no indication the student harmed themselves with the knife.

The officer did report they had taken a "33A" from a student, which is a police code for a knife.

The school district said students and staff are all currently safe in classrooms. Exterior doors to the building are locked and there are not any visitors permitted inside the building.

Parents are also not allowed in the building.

