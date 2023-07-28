Reynoldsburg man indicted for threatening reproductive health clinic

A Reynoldsburg man has been indicted for threatening a reproductive health clinic.

A Reynoldsburg man has been indicted for threatening to blow up a reproductive health clinic over a year ago.

The indictment, issued by a federal grand jury in Columbus, alleges that Mohamed Farah Waes, 33, called a clinic operated by Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio on July 5, 2022 and threatened to burn down the facility and everyone inside it. Waes was indicted earlier this month and arrested Thursday.

Waes is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1994. The federal law prohibits threats of force, obstruction and property damage intended to interfere with reproductive health care services.

He is also charged with making threatening statements through interstate communications and threatening to unlawfully damage and destroy a building by means of fire and explosive. If convicted, Waes could face up to 15 years in prison.

“Threatening the life of anyone who seeks any type of health service is a heinous act that is unacceptable in a civilized society,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. “People must handle their disagreements with services provided by clinics in a more civil way than using the threat of force or any kind of intimidation.”

Waes' lawyer, Eric Brehm, told the Dispatch that the long period between the alleged crime and the indictment and arrest was unusual.

"Mr. Waes maintains his innocence and requests his immediate release. My hope is that over the next several weeks we can move this case to closure. I will refrain from further comment until I have had the opportunity to review the government's file," Brehm said.

Peter Gill covers immigration, new American communities and religion for The Dispatch in partnership with Report for America. You can support work like his with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America at:bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

pgill@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reynoldsburg man indicted for threatening reproductive health clinic