Reynoldsburg man sought after Near East Side shooting turns fatal

Rickey Mackey, 34, is accused of shooting 53-year-old Allen Mullins during an altercation on the Near East Side on Tuesday.

Columbus police are searching for a 34-year-old Reynoldsburg man accused of fatally shooting a man during an altercation on the Near East Side Tuesday afternoon.

Rickey Mackey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 53-year-old Allen Mullins.

According to police, around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Mullins, who lived on the Near East Side, and Mackey got into an altercation on the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue on the Near East Side.

Mullins went to Ohio State University East Hospital on his own and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Mackey should not be approached if he is located and police should be contacted immediately.

It's the second homicide in two days that Columbus police are investigating.

On Monday afternoon, the body of a woman was found in a vacant home in North Linden.

Columbus police said they were called to the 2500 block of Howey Road after someone reported finding a body inside a home that was currently vacant. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation later determined the woman had been shot and her death was a homicide. She has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

