Reynoldsburg woman takes plea deal in stabbing of boyfriend three days into murder trial

Dominique Carpenter, 29, bottom right and on screen, was on trial for murder this week in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Mohamed Kaba, at their Reynoldsburg apartment. On Tuesday, the prosecution played a video captured by a Reynoldsburg police officer’s body camera of Carpenter speaking with officers after the stabbing. In that video, Carpenter said she and Kaba had been fighting verbally and then physically before she stabbed him. On Thursday, after three days of trial and shortly before closing arguments, Carpenter took a plea deal with prosecutors on involuntary manslaughter charge.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Brown will sentence Carpenter on July 12. Prosecutors and Carpenter’s defense attorney, Priya Tamilarasan, are jointly recommending Brown sentence Carpenter to 11 years in prison.

Both Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Lenert and Tamilarasan declined to comment to The Dispatch after the guilty plea.

A video captured by a Reynoldsburg police officer’s body camera of Carpenter speaking with officers after the stabbing was played in court during the trial. In that video, Carpenter said she and Kaba had been fighting verbally and then physically before she stabbed him.

During the trial, two forensic psychologists testified — one for the defense and one for the prosecution — on whether Carpenter was suffering from battered woman syndrome from alleged ongoing abuse by Kaba.

Carpenter and Kaba had no children together. Kaba is survived by one minor child and Carpenter has two children. One of Carpenter’s children and a relative’s child were both in the home when the stabbing occurred.

Brown allowed Carpenter to remain out on bond until her sentencing date, telling her he was giving her time to make arrangements for her kids.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reynoldsburg woman during trial takes plea in boyfriend's stabbing