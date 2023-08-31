Reynoso scores twice, leads Minnesota United over Rapids 3-0

Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) works with the ball between Colorado Rapids midfielder Ralph Priso, left, and forward Calvin Harris (14) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored twice in the first 28 minutes to propel Minnesota United to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Reynoso gave Minnesota United (9-8-8) the lead for good in the 18th minute on a penalty kick after drawing a foul on Colorado's Ralph Priso. Reynoso picked up his sixth goal of the season 10 minutes later, scoring unassisted for a 2-0 lead.

The score was 3-0 at halftime after Teemu Pukki took a pass from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 43rd minute and scored. It was Pukki's second goal in his fifth start and sixth appearance since joining the league.

Dayne St. Clair finished with five saves to earn his eighth clean sheet of the season for Minnesota United. Marko Ilic stopped four shots in his fifth start of the season for Colorado (3-12-10).

Entering play the all-time series stood at 7-7-2 with both teams totaling 26 goals.

Minnesota United improves to 8-3-10 in its last 21 regular-season home matches. Eight of the draws ended in 1-1 scores.

The Rapids are 1-12-4 in their last 17 matches in all competitions. Eleven of the 12 losses are by shutouts. Colorado has scored just nine goals in the skid. Colorado has been blanked in 15 of its 25 matches this season. D.C. United set a league record when it was shut out 15 times in its first 24 matches in 2010.

Colorado remains on the road to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Minnesota United travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

____

apnews.com/hub/soccer