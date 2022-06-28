Reznikov reports on the thousands of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters who are training abroad: We learn fast

Alona Mazurenko — Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 22:53

Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov has reported that thousands of Ukrainian defenders have mastered the use of weapons provided by Western partners, and their training is still ongoing. He said Ukrainian fighters learn quickly, and any weapon becomes even more effective in the hands of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov on Facebook

Quote: "We’re learning. We learn fast. We will master aviation and other types of high-tech weapons just as quickly. Those who doubted this have already changed their minds.

Any weapon becomes even more effective in the hands of our soldiers. We will drive the occupying terrorists out of our land. Victory will be on our side."

Details: The Minister stated that the Ukrainian army is being equipped with powerful modern military machinery and weapons.

Ukrainian fighters are undergoing training in the UK, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, France and Germany.

In addition, a basic general military training course for Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen was launched this week with the support of the United Kingdom.

Oleksii Reznikov said that the first few hundred Ukrainian servicemen had already arrived for training, and the project overall was designed to train thousands of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

Ukrainian military personnel abroad are acquiring basic skills in operating M777 and AHS Krab 155-mm-calibre artillery systems and M142 HIMARS, M270 and MARS II multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian military personnel are also undergoing training in operating Gepard 1A2 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, Sandown-class minehunters, and VAB and M80-A combat vehicles. Training is also being provided for Ukrainian specialists in air reconnaissance and surveillance, and specialists in explosives disposal and demining, including underwater.

Reznikov said that thousands of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been trained abroad to use and operate foreign-made weapons and military equipment since April.

Ukrainian fighters have already mastered the M777, FH-70, ACS M109, Caesar and Panzerhaubitze 2000 155-mm artillery systems, the M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, the AHS Krab self-propelled artillery system, and a significant number of armoured combat vehicles, including the M113, FV-103, Bushmaster, Senator, Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound.